This 7,500-Mile 2006 Ducati 999R Is What You Could Be Riding on Your Next Track Day

More on this:

1 Impeccable Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Wants to Blow a $20K Hole in Your Bank Account

2 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Restomod Packs 650 HP, Custom Looks and God Tier Status

3 Americans Love Ducati Motorcycles, Drive Company’s Sales to Record High in 2021

4 Custom Ducati 999 "Black Edition" Looks as If It Hails From the Darkest Pits of Hell

5 These Are the Most Expensive Porsches Ever Sold at Auction