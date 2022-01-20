This 7,500-Mile 2006 Ducati 999R Is What You Could Be Riding on Your Next Track Day

Ducati’s 999 lineup may have stirred a bit of controversy when it debuted, but it did grow on people over the years.
What we’re about to examine is a spotless 2006 Ducati 999R that’s heading to the auction block with 7,500 miles (12,000 km) on the odometer. At its core, the Italian gladiator houses a liquid-cooled Testastretta L-twin power source, featuring eight valves, dual overhead camshafts and a sizeable displacement of 999cc.
The desmodromic titan is coupled with a hydraulically-actuated dry clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which spins the rear 17-inch wheel through a drive chain. When the crank turns at about 9,750 revs per minute, the engine can summon as much as 150 hp, while a peak torque output figure of 86 pound-feet (117 Nm) will be delivered in the region of 8,000 rpm.
Ultimately, the esteemed 999R is capable of sprinting from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.9 seconds, before it tops out at a whopping 172 mph (277 kph). Its fuel-injected mill is placed inside a tubular steel trellis frame, whose front end rests on titanium nitride-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks. At the rear, suspension duties are handled by a fully-adjustable Ohlins monoshock with progressive linkage.
Ample stopping power is made possible thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers up north, along with a single 240 mm (9.4 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper at the opposite end. Boasting a fuel capacity of 4.1 gallons (15.5 liters), the Duc tips the scales at 423 pounds (192 kg) without fluids.
This gorgeous piece of Italian machinery is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed for another six days! The auctioning deadline is set for January 26, and we’ve already seen some pretty generous sums being thrown at Bologna’s icon. At the time of this article, the highest bid is placed at a hefty 14,500 freedom bucks, so you definitely won’t be snatching this 999R for pennies.
