This 3K-Mile 1973 Yamaha TX750 Brings About a Good Bit of Classic UJM Panache

If you’re on a budget, then you’ll certainly want to have a closer look at this tidy TX750.
Over the course of its lifetime, the 1973 Yamaha TX750 we’ll be looking at today has only covered approximately 3k miles (4,800 km) of tarmac according to its analog odometer. Not only does the old-school samurai look as good as new, but it also flaunts custom-made graphics on the fuel tank and side panels.
Even though these embellishments may not be everyone’s cup of tea, we’re sure that some of you will agree with us when we say they look seriously rad! Aside from the personalized paintwork, Yamaha’s mechanical artifact still retains its factory specifications after all these years, and the next person who gets to take it for a spin could be you.
This pristine ‘73 MY TX750 is going under the hammer at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed until tomorrow (March 9). Since the top bidder is only offering a very modest two grand for the Japanese treasure, you’ve got a pretty good shot at snatching it in exchange for less than 2,500 bucks!
If you aren’t yet familiar with the bike’s characteristics, we’ll be more than happy to bring you up to speed. Drawing power from an air-cooled 743cc parallel-twin mill with two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 8.8:1, the TX750 can summon up to 63 hp and 51 pound-feet (69 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft.
The engine’s oomph is routed to a five-speed transmission, which keeps the rear 18-inch wheel in motion through a drive chain. Weighing in at 518 pounds (235 kg) on a full stomach, Yamaha’s classic gem can hit a top speed of 116 mph (186 kph) when pushed to its absolute limit.
At the front, stopping power hails from a single 300 mm (11.8 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper, while the rear hoop carries a traditional drum brake that measures 180 mm (7.1 inches) in diameter. Lastly, suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up north and dual shock absorbers down south.
Even though these embellishments may not be everyone’s cup of tea, we’re sure that some of you will agree with us when we say they look seriously rad! Aside from the personalized paintwork, Yamaha’s mechanical artifact still retains its factory specifications after all these years, and the next person who gets to take it for a spin could be you.
This pristine ‘73 MY TX750 is going under the hammer at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed until tomorrow (March 9). Since the top bidder is only offering a very modest two grand for the Japanese treasure, you’ve got a pretty good shot at snatching it in exchange for less than 2,500 bucks!
If you aren’t yet familiar with the bike’s characteristics, we’ll be more than happy to bring you up to speed. Drawing power from an air-cooled 743cc parallel-twin mill with two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 8.8:1, the TX750 can summon up to 63 hp and 51 pound-feet (69 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft.
The engine’s oomph is routed to a five-speed transmission, which keeps the rear 18-inch wheel in motion through a drive chain. Weighing in at 518 pounds (235 kg) on a full stomach, Yamaha’s classic gem can hit a top speed of 116 mph (186 kph) when pushed to its absolute limit.
At the front, stopping power hails from a single 300 mm (11.8 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper, while the rear hoop carries a traditional drum brake that measures 180 mm (7.1 inches) in diameter. Lastly, suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up north and dual shock absorbers down south.