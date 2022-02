Custom Yamaha SR500 “Type 7E” Is Almost Too Handsome for Rugged Off-Road Outings

The two-wheeled masterpieces created by Auto Fabrica’s Bujar and Gazmend Muharremi are nothing less than drop-dead gorgeous, showcasing an enchanting mixture of neat contours and seamless proportions. In the following paragraphs, we’ll be having a look at how these guys used a stock Yamaha SR500 to craft the “Type 7E” – a bespoke stunner that’ll certainly have you drooling.With the donor on the workbench, the Muharremi brothers began by treating its air-cooled 499cc single-cylinder mill to a complete rebuild. During the overhaul, they’ve installed a higher-spec carburetor and an aftermarket air filter to help the engine breathe a little more freely. These items are accompanied by ceramic-coated pipework at the opposite end of the combustion cycle.As far as the suspension upgrades are concerned, the bike’s telescopic forks received a premium selection of modern internals, while the OEM shocks were discarded in favor of Hagon substitutes. The wheel hubs have been re-laced to 18-inch hoops via stainless-steel spokes, and the rims were wrapped in a beefy set of all-terrain tires for ample grip on and off the asphalt.Auto Fabrica’s experts decided to retain the SR500 ’s original fuel tank, but they’ve cleaned it up before applying a pristine layer of white paintwork. The rear end was modified using a custom loop-style subframe, on top of which you’ll spot a flat solo saddle that looks the part. To round out the main aesthetic adjustments, the Muharremis fitted a handmade aluminum fender above each wheel.We find a reworked wiring harness powering the Type 7E ’s fresh lighting components, which consists of a retro headlamp, LED blinkers. and a flush-mounted taillight. Finally, a good bit of visual mass was trimmed away from the creature’s cockpit, where the Auto Fabrica duo fitted new instrumentation and a high-grade handlebar from Renthal’s catalog. In conclusion, we think it’s safe to say that Bujar and Gaz have outdone themselves once again!