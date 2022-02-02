Lifted, Wider Badlands Drops Plastic Fenders to Shame 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

autoevolution
Being a Ford professional can always have its perks. Add into the mix a social media craving. And you have gotten yourself a potentially great dose of Blue Oval entertainment. With a focus on what is most hyped.
The entire sixth-generation Bronco series is probably the most talked-about SUV at the moment. At least as far as FoMoCo aficionados are concerned. Of course, everyone probably wants a 2022 Bronco Raptor right off the bat. But is a widebody, dune-bashing, rock-climbing 4-Door the right one for everybody?

Probably not, since not everyone needs that 400+ horsepower upgrade. Or the bulky, bulging plastic-fender looks. Perhaps some just want an additional show with no extra go. Or maybe people would rather pay less than $70k and invest the difference into some custom modifications the owner itself has thought about.

For example, Mitchell S. Watts, the affable host of the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube is almost finished with yet another personal Bronco build amid all the Raptor hype. This is not the first custom Bronco he owned – and the dealership’s channel has been a pretty good outlet to showcase all sorts of shenanigans. From traditional off-roading to quirky (and slow) drag racing.

Now there is a new 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands 4-Door to play with. The SUV kicked off at $44,590 for the 2021MY. So, there is a sensible difference between this non-Sasquatch model and the Bronco Raptor. Frankly, once you check out the completed build, one might even say it looks better. After all, this fiberglass wide body kit gets rid of the unsightly plastic fender add-ons for a more streamlined look.

But do not think that it is not as capable. Except for horsepower, this Badlands might still be right up to snuff when traveling off the beaten path along with a Raptor. That is all thanks to a series of modifications.

Included among them are a new Ram air hood to go along with the front and rear fenders, plus rear quarter panels. Then there is also a three-inch (7.62 cm) lift kit with coilovers, new trailing arms, and enough clearance for a beefy set of 37-inch tires and 17-inch KMC Impact wheels!

