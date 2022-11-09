This 2022 Fleetwood Pace Arrow Motorhome Makes Room for a Big Family

If you’re looking for a Class A RV with an ingenious floorplan that includes all the comforts of home, then the 2022 Pace Arrow 33D from Fleetwood RV might be a great choice to consider. This motorhome has it all. It has plenty of room for five travelers, and it comes with a bunk over the cab, a dinette, theater seating, a well-equipped kitchen, a split bath, and a spacious bedroom with an electric fireplace.

11 photos