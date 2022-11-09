This 2022 Fleetwood Pace Arrow Motorhome Makes Room for a Big Family

If you’re looking for a Class A RV with an ingenious floorplan that includes all the comforts of home, then the 2022 Pace Arrow 33D from Fleetwood RV might be a great choice to consider. This motorhome has it all. It has plenty of room for five travelers, and it comes with a bunk over the cab, a dinette, theater seating, a well-equipped kitchen, a split bath, and a spacious bedroom with an electric fireplace.
The 2022 Pace Arrow measures 33.1 ft (10 meters) in length, and it’s 8.6-ft-wide (2.6-meter-wide). This RV already comes with a spacious interior that gets even roomier when the slide-outs are fully extended. But before we get to describe the interior, let’s mention some details regarding the exterior.
First of all, this motorhome doesn’t feature a bus-style entryway. Instead, it has a mid-entry. Then, you’ll also notice that it includes some nice elements, allowing travelers to enjoy the outdoors.
The 33D has an exterior TV, a 17-ft (5.1-meter) awning with LED lights, an outdoor shower, and some storage space that is useful for those who want to carry with them bigger items that don’t really have a place inside the vehicle. Speaking of that, the interior is equipped with a bunk over the cab that can comfortably sleep two people.
Next to this area is a living room that includes theater seating. Directly across from the living room is the dinette, which has two comfortable seats, a TV, and a table that drops down to make a bed, providing an additional sleeping space. A few steps ahead, you can spot the kitchen. This area is loaded with amenities. It has a generous countertop, a two-burner induction cooktop, a stainless steel double sink, a convection microwave, and a residential refrigerator. It also features numerous drawers, cabinets, and a pantry for storage.
Then you have the split bath. On the right, is a big shower, while on the left, you can spot a nice vanity, several cabinets and drawers, and a standard toilet. The bedroom is located at the rear, and it comes with a queen-size bed. It is quite spacious and it includes a closet prepped for a washer/dryer, a big wardrobe, some closets, a hidden pop-up TV, and an electric fireplace that keep the place warm and cozy during cold winter nights.
Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews had the opportunity to check out the 2022 Fleetwood Pace Arrow 33D. You can watch the clip down below to see what this Class A is all about.
