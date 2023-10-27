This 2022 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak Has Almost Never Been Driven

Can we stop it already with the ridiculously long monikers when it comes to cars? I mean, Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak. That’s seven words. Whatever happened to just calling something “the new this” or “the new that”, which is how you’d explain the additional power. Anyway, it’s fine. We love all Hellcats and it’s hard to stay mad at them.

20 photos Photo: Bring a Trailer/autoevolution