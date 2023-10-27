This 2022 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak Has Almost Never Been Driven

Can we stop it already with the ridiculously long monikers when it comes to cars? I mean, Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak. That’s seven words. Whatever happened to just calling something “the new this” or “the new that”, which is how you’d explain the additional power. Anyway, it’s fine. We love all Hellcats and it’s hard to stay mad at them.
Dodge retired the SRT-8 variant of the third-gen Challenger back in 2015, only to introduce the SRT 392 and a little something called SRT Hellcat. The latter damn near broke the Internet, with everybody wanting a piece of its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, rated at 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.
Everything about the Hellcat was... interesting. From the fact that Dodge removed the inner left headlight to allow more air to the engine, to the larger wheel wells and the fact that you could only access the 707 horsepower via a separate key fob. The red fob enabled the full output, while the black fob limited the output to “just” 500 horsepower. A gimmick? Sure, more or less. But it worked, and people ate it up.
Speaking of what works, take a gander at this ultra-low mileage 2022 Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak example that we just found getting auctioned off to the highest bidder. According to the ad, it’s done just 22 miles, so it’s basically brand new, which is reflected in the price.
The exterior is finished in Hellraisin, which is a shade of purple, just like Plum Crazy, only less vibrant. The two hues are actually very different, but they both look terrific on any flagship spec Challenger.
Other visual traits include the SRT performance rear spoiler, HID Air-Catcher headlights, flared fenders, dual hood scoops, Redeye badging, the chin spoiler guard, Black Vapor chrome dual exhaust outlets and a set of Satin Carbon 20-inch Warp-Speed wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires measuring 305/35 all over.
The suspension, meanwhile, comes with adaptive Bilstein dampers, while braking is managed by a set of red-finished six-piston calipers at the front, with four-piston units at the rear.
As for the HEMI V8, it produces 807 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque in Redeye Jailbreak spec, with everything going to the rear wheels via an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. This car also comes with a high-performance engine controller and an SRT Power Chiller, which uses the air conditioning refrigerant to cool the air intake.
This Hellcat left the factory floor costing $99,564, options included. However, it will now cost you more than that in order to claim it at auction.
Inside, it’s all pretty straightforward. You got your Sepia Laguna leather seats with embroidered Hellcat logos on the front backrests, Hectic Mesh trim accents, a folding rear seat, keyless entry, push-button start, a Uconnect infotainment system with sat-nav, a Harman Kardon sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
