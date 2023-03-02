Dodge Challenger Gets More Affordable for 2023, Pricing for the Charger Stays Put

Dodge has finally updated its build & price tool for the Challenger and Charger with the 2023 models. The two-door coupe is – weirdly enough - $30,545 sans destination charge versus $30,940 for the 2022 model.
A grand total of 10 variants are listed by the online configurator, starting with the SXT and GT. Both can be specified with an AWD system consisting of an active transfer case and a front-axle disconnect. The V8-powered lineup kicks off with the R/T, which is available as is, as the Scat Pack, and as the Scat Pack Widebody.
The fun begins at $72,130 with the SRT Hellcat Jailbreak and $78,530 for the wide-bodied variant. The more powerful Redeye specification of the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 crosses the $80,000 mark, whereas the range-topping Challenger is the $89,140 SRT Super Stock. Introduced for the 2020 model year, when production was limited to around 200 examples of the breed, the Super Stock is the closest specification to the one-year-only Demon produced in merely 3,300 units.
As far as the four-door Charger is concerned, the V6-engined SXT can be yours from $32,645 for the 2023 model year, the same price as the 2022 model. Seven distinct flavors of the Charger are listed by the configurator, with the SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak throning over the rest with a sticker price of $89,435.
2023 marks the final model year for the current-gen Charger and Challenger, which are both based on a platform designed more than two decades ago when Chrysler and Mercedes were best buds. Then called Daimler, the German automaker divested Chrysler in 2007, selling it to private equity group Cerberus. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles became a thing in 2014, and following the merger with French manufacturer Groupe PSA (Peugeot and Citroen), it’s now called Stellantis.
2023 also comes with a grand total of seven “Last Call” special editions of the Charger and Challenger, send-off vehicles that are certain to grow in value after Stellantis pulls the plug. The Charger will live on as an electric coupe based on the STLA Large platform, whose electric drive modules will be produced with pride in the U.S.
The seventh vehicle will be revealed on March 20th in Las Vegas, with Dodge keeping its lips tightly shut on what’s in the offing. The teaser video campaign treated us to a yellow-eyed goblin, and the videos published thus far pretty much confirm an E85-tuned Hellcat engine for the yet-to-be-named muscle car. We also know that it’s based on the Challenger rather than the Charger, and we also look forward to 900-plus horsepower thanks to the 85-percent ethanol blend that promises a higher octane than 100-octane racing fuel.
Rather than the 7.0-liter Hellephant, which is exclusively available as a crate engine, the 6.2-liter Hellcat is utmost certain to hide under the mystery model’s hood. Similar to the Super Stock, lessons learned from the Demon are certain to be applied in the so-called Goblin as well.
