This 2018 Range Rover Sport HSE Is a Pretty Solid SUV Bargain, a Dealer Lease Princess

Depending on who you talk to, Range Rovers of the last 20 years or more are either the sweetest rides a successful family can own, or a complete disgrace to what the Range Rover name once stood for. Never mind that the first designs for the Classic Range Rover date back to something more like a crossover SUV than a chunky 4x4.
That said, there's no getting around just how cool Range Rover Sport editions have consistently been since at least the 2010s. Just take a look at this used 2018 Land Rover Sport HSE that we found via Jaguar Land Rover Riverside of Riverside, California. There's just the right amount of miles on the odometer to justify having a look.
That exact number would be 29,783 miles (47,931.09 km). Not a complete spring chicken by any stretch of the imagination, there was at least time to rack up some coffee stains. But there's more life left to live in this in this 2018 Land Rover than it's already got on the clock as is.
Of course, the Range Rover Sport HSE is the road performance-oriented variant. But a less extreme One that the man who designed the classic Range Rover would have loathed its very existence.
Check out our in-depth long-form about the ins and outs of why the Range Rover's designer grew to hate what it's become today. Even so, there's also no arguing that this is one of the coolest mid-size luxury performance SUVs on the market this side of a Mercedes G-Class or BMW X5 of the same era.
Under the hood of this road-warrior is a 3.0-liter, 6-Cylinder supercharged engine with all the supercharger wine you could ever ask for. Not quite a Durango Hellcat level of racket, but enough for you to notice from behind the wheel. This example comes in the Black Metallic paint job with alloy wheels and a tan leather interior.
Of course, this Range Rover comes from a time after Jaguar and Land Rover joined forces at a corporate level. The engine in this Land Rover is shared with Jaguar and other Land Rover vehicle platforms that were designed under the same corporate umbrella. Something to consider if you're looking for a slick SUV.
Being the more road-focused Sport HSE model means this Range Rover isn't cut out for the track in the same way a Sport SVR would be. But in terms of continent crushing grand touring ability, you could do that in abject comfort with the whole family in tow with one of these things.
It may even be a decent Cannonball run vehicle, assuming you have at least three other people crazy enough to try it with. For $81,000 and change before taxes and fees, depreciation appears to have brought another once top-of-the-line performance SUV into the leasing capacity of the average Joe. Being that it's less than four years old and with so few miles, it's a certified, pre-owned experience worth the investment.
That's all assuming you play your cards right with lease options, We don't expect many people to be throwing down $80 grand all at once on one of these, or even taking a loan with some absurd interest rate. We're not so up in our ivory towers that we don't realize this. But at a sub $85,000 price, it's a fresh extended warranty away from a new home somewhere very soon.
