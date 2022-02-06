Snatch Land Rover: The Classic Defender That Tried to be a Humvee

More on this:

1 Land Rover Gained a Civilized Appearance in the '80s, But Didn't Take Its Boots Off

2 The Story of the Land Rover Llama, the COE Truck You Didn't Know Existed

3 Amazon Alexa Now Available on All Pivi Pro-Equipped Jaguar and Land Rover Vehicles

4 Rover Made a Car To Save Its Brand, But the Result Was an Icon That Saved Nations

5 Land Rover Discovery Rendering Looks Like It Could Succeed Where the New Defender Failed