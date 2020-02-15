This 2017 Martini Porsche 911 Is Your Dream Car But With Computer-Generated Rust

While most of us love the shiny look of a new car, others believe that the older it is, the more special it gets, and for this people, a little bit of rust here and there isn’t the end of the world.
But at the same time, there are cases when the rust actually represents the cool factor that makes a car stand out from the crowd, and this is exactly the case of this Martini Porsche 911 RSR.
Created as a livery for Gran Turismo, this Porsche features a one-of-a-kind look that creates a well-balanced mix of old and new, all without killing off the charm of the original 911.
Since this is just a rendering for Gran Turismo, you can only drive this car on a PlayStation, but reproducing such a custom design on a real-life model isn’t impossible either. And real rust isn’t even needed, as today’s printers can help create super-high quality visual effects that can then be applied over the original paint by pretty much anyone, even without any knowledge in this regard, as long as the basic instructions as followed.
But at the end of the day, the 2017 Porsche 911 RSR doesn’t necessarily deserve a rusty look given its racing history.
Presented at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show after it was spotted out for testing several times before, the 2017 Porsche 911 RSR is powered by a 4.0-liter engine developing over 500 horsepower and uses a carbon-fiber chassis with a safety roll cage.
Since it was developed from the very beginning for racing, the Porsche 911 RSR ended up competing in the LM GTE categories, with the first notable result being the victory recorded in July 2017 at the Northeast Grand Prix on Lime Rock Park.
Overall, the 911 RSR took part in a total of 33 IMSA SportsCar and 15 FIA WEC races and recorded 10 wins in each series.
Created as a livery for Gran Turismo, this Porsche features a one-of-a-kind look that creates a well-balanced mix of old and new, all without killing off the charm of the original 911.
Since this is just a rendering for Gran Turismo, you can only drive this car on a PlayStation, but reproducing such a custom design on a real-life model isn’t impossible either. And real rust isn’t even needed, as today’s printers can help create super-high quality visual effects that can then be applied over the original paint by pretty much anyone, even without any knowledge in this regard, as long as the basic instructions as followed.
But at the end of the day, the 2017 Porsche 911 RSR doesn’t necessarily deserve a rusty look given its racing history.
Presented at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show after it was spotted out for testing several times before, the 2017 Porsche 911 RSR is powered by a 4.0-liter engine developing over 500 horsepower and uses a carbon-fiber chassis with a safety roll cage.
Since it was developed from the very beginning for racing, the Porsche 911 RSR ended up competing in the LM GTE categories, with the first notable result being the victory recorded in July 2017 at the Northeast Grand Prix on Lime Rock Park.
Overall, the 911 RSR took part in a total of 33 IMSA SportsCar and 15 FIA WEC races and recorded 10 wins in each series.