First Ever Production Porsche 934 Race Car, Yours for a Cool $1.6 Million

Discerning collectors have the chance to add an important piece to their collection, with the first production model of the Porsche 934 race car ever to roll off the line up for grabs. 5 photos



However, prior to that, it’s been featured in many prestigious races, including the 1979 24 Hours of Le Mans, where it took home the Third in Class award. With it, the future owner gets not just a piece of Porsche racing history, but also a remarkable racing pedigree.



Started in the early 1970s, the GT racing program used the 911 platform to deliver racing versions of powerful street cars. The 934 was introduced for the 1976 racing season as the racing version of the all-new turbocharged 330, and only 31 cars were ever made – this being the first in the series.



Chassis 0151 retains some exterior similarities with the 930, but is an entirely different beast under the hood. Powered by a turbo-charged flat-six producing 458 hp, it can go 0-to-100 mph in 12 seconds and reach top speeds of 190 mph. It comes with riveted GRP fender flares, front air dam, center-lock BBS wheels, 917-type disc brakes, full-aluminum roll cage, and rear coil-spring suspension.



Under its latest owner, it underwent complete restoration in 2003, when it was stripped down and put back together with painful attention to every detail. It comes in the India Red livery it was delivered in to Kannacher GT Racing in 1976, black interior and period-correct parts and components. It also comes with documentation attesting to its impressive backstory.



“This car possesses a known provenance and a singular identity, with its history well documented in several books on the marque and model,” the auction house says. “An outstanding, historically significant example of Porsche’s legendary turbocharged mid-1970s Group 4 racer, 0151 is certain to impress the most discerning collector.”

