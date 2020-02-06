Porsche 911 "Pinocchio" Is the Outlaw of Outlaws, Has Front-Mounted V8

When the notion of "outlaw" initially came into the Porsche community, this was used to describe machines with mods that old-school aficionados deemed unacceptable. Over the years, this has grown into a subculture and it looks things are getting more extreme each year, with the 911 rendering sitting before us being the latest example of this.
It would be serious enough if this Neunelfer renounced its air-cooled flat-six to make room for a V8. But here's the thing: the machine didn't go down that path - yes, the factory motor was removed, but not because the engine bay was required to house another engine.
Instead, the firepower was relocated up front, with the air filter of the carburetted V8 now sitting well above the line of the frunk lid. As for the latter, this was removed, since the luggage compartment simply wasn't large enough to hold all that muscle.
The radiator has been integrated (that's a nice way to put it) into the front end styling, which redefines the visual identity of the machine altogether.
Motivation aside, the ride height has been tampered with, while the factory wheels are long gone, with the latter having been replaced by custom shoes. The edges of the wheels now step outside the fenders, which might just make one ask for a widebody kit - this is a pretty quirky way of planting an idea into a gear head's mind and you should know digital artist Yasid Oozeear is the one responsible for it.
Despite the migration of the engine, the pixel wielder behind the project decided to respect the all-important posterior of the 911, albeit in his own way. As such, the exhaust tips now sit above the ducktail spoiler.
PS: If you label the rendering we have here as "extreme", you should check out this actual build, which features a similar transformation.
