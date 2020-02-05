2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S 992 Spied Almost Naked Ahead of Geneva with 650 HP

Camouflaging a new Porsche 911 has almost always been a futile experiment, especially when it comes to disguising the iconic overall shape of the car, but Stuttgart has taken it a step further with the latest 992 generation of the Neunelfer.
Oddly enough, the upcoming seventh iteration of the 911 Turbo nameplate has had one of the least mysterious gestation periods, with development prototypes running around almost devoid of camouflage for over a year now.
The latest prototype caught testing by our spies is pretty much identical to the upcoming 911 Turbo S 992 production version, which is expected to be officially revealed at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show alongside the regular 911 Turbo.
As you can see in the attached photo gallery, only some bits of the taillights and the name of the model are obstructed by black tape, while the headlights are also mildly and unnecessary covered by a blurry mask. Every other exterior detail is literally out in the open, including the rear haunch intakes, the massive round tailpipes, and the deployable front lip.
Speaking of the aerodynamic front lip, if you look closely at some of the photos you can see that Porsche has either forgotten or simply didn't care to camouflage the name embedded on the aero piece, which clearly spells “911 Turbo S.”
This little detail means that we are looking at the most powerful all-wheel-drive production 911 of all time, with Weissach insiders saying that no less than 650 horsepower and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque are to be expected from the model.
While in our very own preview of the new Turbo we suggested that the car will get an all-new 3.0-liter flat-six, based on the engine family powering the rest of the 992 lineup, most recent news say that the old 3.8-liter will make a return in a heavily revised version.
What we know for sure, apart from the power output, is that the new 911 Turbo S will accelerate like a bat out of hell, with 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) times expected to revolve around the 2.5-second mark, if not even lower than that in independent testing.
