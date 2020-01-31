Slammed Porsche 911 Shows Air-Cooled Aesthetics, Looks Sleek

A non-car person might wonder how the Porsche 911 in the images we have here steers - the car sits so low since it uses air springs, with this being the lower setting, so the driver can lift the thing at the touch of the button.
However, this isn't one of those extreme projects, such as those that are part of the Hellaflush tuning subculture. Instead, the aim of this build style is to showcase the factory styling cues of the rear-engined machine.
As such, the mods are usually limited to the said ground clearance play, a custom exhaust that allows that flat-six to sing gracefully and, of course, a set of custom wheels.
The Zuffenhausen aficioandos among you have already noticed that the design of these shoes features design DNA borrowed from Porsche itself, albeit with the centers coming in remastered form and the lips being super-sized.
Madlane. This is the name of the Japanese shop behind the build and we're talking about the brainchild of Kazuki Ohashi and Tatsuya Yokoyama. Perhaps the fact that they selected a 930-generation example of the 911 wasn't an accident. After all, we're talking about the last air-cooled incarnation of the rear-engined machine here.
And this Porscha is far from the only contraption of the sort. You should know these builds normally start with mint-condition senior go-fast toys and yes, Ferraris and Lamborghini are also on the list.
In fact, we've recently discussed a wedding that saw a group of such slammed toys turning heads and you should know that at least four Prancing Horses were present at the joyful event.
Of course, this type of custom projects will split opinions, despite the philosophy mentioned above. Then again, those who commission them are prepared for all sorts of reactions, so you won't see them fretting.
