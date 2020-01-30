Icebreaker La Datcha, the Explorer Yacht With 40 Days of Autonomy

Porsche Taycan Charges into Romania, New Exclusive Options Launched Worldwide

With the Taycan now being introduced on markets across the world, Zuffenhausen's first EV had its Romanian market launch last night. The event, which took place in Bucharest, the country's capital city, came just hours after the carmaker announced the latest expansion of its Old Continent charging facilities. 18 photos



And, as the To be more precise, Porsche has ensured that Taycan owners are granted access to the over 100,000 AC and DC charging points spread across the continent, including the company's own locations, as well as the vast Ionity network. The latter is a partnership between BMW, Daimler, Ford and the Volkswagen Group, whose pricing structure strongly favors vehicles belonging to the said automakers.Earlier today, Porsche introduced a new step of its Taycan plan, announcing a plethora of customization options for thevia its Exclusive Manufaktur arm.The German carmaker's list of options is one of the richest in the world and Taycan enjoys the full benefits, for both the exterior and the cabin.For instance, the newcomer can now be had with no less than three versions of the Sport Design Package, featuring a high-gloss black or carbon finish. Other prominent options of the sort involve 21-inch Exclusive Design wheels with forged and milled carbon aeroblades, along with LED matrix headlights featuring special three-dimensional graphics.As far as the interior is concerned, the four-seater is now available with a carbon package, a choice of contrasting trim pieces that bring the exterior color on the doors, as well as an eight-color package for the seat belts, among others.And, as the Taycan moves forward, you can expect the official configurator to grow even further. Meanwhile, you can check out some images released by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in the first part of the image gallery above, while the second part brings a host of photos from the Romania launch of the electric machine.

