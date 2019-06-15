This 2009 Bentley Brooklands Comes With Four Umbrellas In the Trunk

Not to be confused with the Brooklands from the 1990s, the second generation of the breed came out of Crewe from 2008 through 2011. Bentley hasn’t developed a successor for the full-size grand tourer, but the Mulsanne could be considered the heir apparent.
Both models weigh 2.6 tons, and both feature the L Series V8 developed in 1959 by Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The name of the luxurious grand tourer is a tribute to the 30-degree banked race track in Surrey, which was closed in 1939 with the start of World War II.
Priced at €229,500, the Brooklands in the photo gallery is more expensive than the Continental GT straight off the showroom floor. Auto Leitner in The Netherlands is the seller, and the odometer shows 557 kilometers (346 miles) since 2009. Let that sink in for a minute, then consider that mileage translates to a yearly average of 55.7 kilometers (34.6 miles).
The Brooklands comes with the Mulliner hand-crafted treatment, Arctic White exterior paintwork and all. Champagne leather upholstery, diamond quilting on the seats, the Bentley logo embroidered in the headrests, piano black wood veneer, carbon-ceramic brakes, 20-inch wheels, and no fewer than four umbrellas in the trunk are included.
As if those weren’t enough, the Brooklands is also optioned with the NAIM audio system, massage seats, the carbon-fiber instrument cluster, Bentley battery tender, three key fobs, first aid kit, all the original manuals and books, complete service history record, and three cable adapters for the infotainment system. In terms of exclusivity, did you know Bentley made 550 units of the second-generation Brooklands?
A six-speed automatic transmission is connected to the 6.75-liter engine, a twin-turbo V8 capable of shooting to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 5.0 seconds flat. Top speed is rated at 184 mph (296 km/h), and the 1,050 Nm (774 pound-feet) of torque ensures the rear wheels will be screaming for their lives.
Only the Mulsanne Speed is torquier, rated at 1,100 Nm (811 pound-feet) from the same displacement as the Brooklands. Looking at the bigger picture, you’d need eight examples of the Hyundai i30 with the 1.4 MPI four-cylinder engine to match that mountain of torque.
