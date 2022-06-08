This 2003 Ducati ST4S Sounds Menacingly Sublime Exhaling Through LeoVince Mufflers

Its soundtrack comprises a delightful symphony of Desmoquattro roars and dry clutch melodies.
Under previous ownership, the 2003 Ducati ST4S we’re about to look at was fitted with a myriad of aftermarket components, including SBK slip-on mufflers from LeoVince, a higher-spec clutch slave cylinder and Sargent saddle upholstery with red highlights. Up in the cockpit area, one may find a tinted Zero Gravity windshield and new clip-on handlebars, along with an aluminum Cycle Cat top clamp.
In turn, the clip-ons are equipped with red-anodized Pazzo Racing control levers and a classy pair of Domino grips. A few months ago, this fierce Italian sport-tourer was serviced with fresh spark plugs, youthful timing belts and Continental ContiMotion rubber. The ST4S is powered by a liquid-cooled 996cc Desmoquattro L-twin, featuring eight valves, dual overhead cams and Marelli EFI technology.
With a compression ratio of 11.5:1, the engine is good for up to 117 ponies when the crankshaft rotates at 8,750 rpm. In the region of 7,000 spins per minute, Ducati’s predator is propelled by a generous torque output of 72 pound-feet (98 Nm). This force travels to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission, enabling the ST4S to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.3 seconds.
As far as suspension is concerned, you’ll find TiN-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa forks and an Ohlins monoshock with progressive linkage. Stopping power originates from drilled 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors up front and a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) unit down south, all of which are accompanied by ABS-equipped Brembo calipers.
Finally, the ‘03 MY ST4S weighs 478 pounds (217 kg) before receiving any fluids. This touring workhorse is in urgent need of a new home, and you may bid for it at no reserve on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website until Friday, June 10. At the moment, venturing to outdo the top bidder would set you back approximately 6,000 bones, as they’re offering $5,700.
