2005 BMW M3 Convertible Ain't Perfect, Would You Put a Roof Over Its Head?

Ask any petrolhead what the best-looking BMW M3 is, and most of them will likely say the E46. This generation has aged like a fine wine, and it comes with something that’s rarer and rarer to find in today’s modern cars: an analog driving experience.
Pictured above is a 2005 BMW M3 Convertible, which is looking for a new home. It is located in Hagerstown, MD, has 98,300 miles (158,199 km) on the odo, with only a few added by the selling dealer that bought it last month, and at the time of writing, it has raised $10,274 on Cars&Bids, with two days to go in the online auction.
The vendor states that the rag top has an electrical issue that prevents it from being operated at the push of a button, but it can be closed by hand. The factory hardtop is offered with the sale too, and it has an Alcantara headliner, with the same material used on the new M steering wheel. Sports seats with electric adjustment, black leather upholstery that has seen much better days, and an aftermarket infotainment system are also mentioned in the ad.
Speaking of modifications, these are quite extensive, and include the CSL-style bumpers at both ends, carbon kidney grilles, chin spoiler, rear diffuser, carbon-style hood, and 18-inch wheels. Aftermarket coilovers have been installed too, alongside the front and rear sway bars, cat-back exhaust system, new radiator and oil cooler, and a few other bits and bobs. The windshield fluid reservoir is said to have been deleted, and the Harman Kardon premium sound system was installed at the factory back in the day.
Now, besides the aforementioned soft top issue, and the beat up upholstery, as well as some stone chips, curb rash on the wheels, and several scratched interior parts, this M3 Convertible was involved in an accident in May 2017, according to the Carfax report. No other details are known about the crash, though.
Want to hear about the engine? It is a 3.2-liter straight-six, with 333 hp and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque, which drives the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission in this case. The open-top M3 E46 won’t break any speed records, but that is still more than enough to put a big smile on the face of the person sitting in the driver’s seat.
It’s obvious that this premium compact sports convertible needs some TLC, not to mention new bumpers, original wheels, and a better interior. Still, it may just be worth the investment, if you plan on holding on to it for at least a few more years. It also comes with the advantage of a stick shift, instead of the less-desirable SMG. That said, how much would you be willing to spend on it?
