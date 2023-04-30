This 2001 Low-Mile BMW E39 M5 Is the Ultimate Go-Fast Sedan

BMW has a really illustrious history, and since its inception in 1916, they have given us a plethora of amazing cars. One of them, the E46 M3, is the car responsible for turning me into a petrolhead. But today we are not talking about it, no. Today, we are talking about its big brother, the E39 M5, one of the best M5s ever made.
I can already feel the wrath of the "but the E60 M5 has a V10, and it's fast, and it sounds amazing" comments, but let me explain. I think the E39 is the best one because it is the last manual, no-nonsense, rear-wheel drive sedan for the enthusiast driver. Yes, the E60 is an outstanding car, but it is filled with crappy technology, it has an engine that likes to sign its pistons up to the SpaceX program, and, truth be told, I find it to be desperately ugly.
Now, to get a better understanding of why the E39 is so good, we should analyze its every nook and cranny - but first, a short history lesson. The story of the M5 begins with the very first M car, the M1. The M1's racing career was short-lived and pretty sad, but thanks to it, BMW ended up with a pretty cool engine on its hands.
Seeing that the engine is pretty reliable for daily driving, BMW ought to put it in something cool - because it would be a shame to have a masterpiece of an engine and not place it in a good home. So, at the time, the Bavarians already had the pretty sweet E28 535i - why not place it in that?
All that was left was to find a name. It was a 5-series, built by the Motorsport division - so it was called the M5 because German creativity. The E28 M5 was revealed at the 1985 Amsterdam Auto Show, and it was an instant hit. A little over 2,000 of them were built, so they are extremely rare, and you'd be better off finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow than one of these.
New life was breathed upon the M5 with the release of the E34 5 Series in 1989. They were still hand-built at the M factory and followed the same recipe as before - a powerful straight-six, a manual, and rear-wheel drive. But, for this generation, something amazing happened, and someone decided (whoever you are, I wish you all the happiness in the world) that this tail-sliding machine should also come in the form of a wagon - and it's as amazing as it sounds.
That said, this go-fast wagon wasn't the biggest alteration to the M5 formula - that came in 1998 with the Motorsport variant of the E39. Now, to understand what makes it so great, we have an example here from 2001, so let's take a look.
Contributing to the mean stance of the M5, you'll find a set of 18-inch alloy wheels finished in Shadow Chrome that are super-wide, giving it a move-out-of-the-way look when you see one in your rear-view mirror. Behind those big wheels, and given the big power, which we'll get to in a second, you will find some serious stopping power, with 14-inch ventilated discs on the front and 13-inch ones on the rear.
Stepping inside and the word of the day is luxury. The heated and power-adjustable sports seats are upholstered in Caramel Nappa leather, as are the rear bench, the door panels, the lower dashboard, and the center console. Contrasting that color, you'll find a Black dashboard, with the main piece being a leather-wrapped steering wheel, which fronts a 185-mph (298 kph) speedometer. Your comfort amenities are plentiful, with dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and navigation, just to name a few.
Yes, the E39 M5 has a big V8, but don't think for a second that it became a big, lazy muscle car. This is still ready to set blistering-fast lap times or carve canyon roads while transporting you and your passengers in utmost luxury - and that's why I think it's the best generation out there. It's fast, reliable, and has a big V8 with low-end torque that is also a screamer; I mean, come on, what's there not to like? The only problem I can think of is that it didn't come in a wagon, but I'll let that slide.
Now, if you like the E39 M5 as much as I do and have more money than I do to afford one, this particular M5 is up at auction in Belmont, Massachusetts. It currently sits at 41,000 dollars with only 33,000 miles (53,000 kilometers) on the clock. It comes with an accident-free Carfax, a clean New Hampshire title, and a burning desire to tear up highways and slide around twisty roads.
That engine is called the M88, and it produced 273 hp (277 ps). It sounds amazing, it features Individual throttle bodies, and it was built for the harsh conditions of racing, so it was over-qualified for street use. Even more so, the production of this uber-fast sedan was shifted from BMW's factory to the Motorsport division. There it received a tuned chassis and drivetrain, and they were completely hand-built.
This generation was a big departure from the traditional M5 formula, both inside and out. This particular M5 is finished in Carbon Black Metallic and Shadowline, making it somewhat inconspicuous and a sort of sleeper. This unassuming paint, though, houses a completely revised design language. Gone were the rigid lines and individual headlights of the previous models, making room for a sleeker and more curved body.
Now, it's time we move on to the power plant, the main attraction of this M5. Under the hood lies a 4.9-liter (300 ci) dual-overhead-cam with double-Vanos, individual throttle bodies, and aluminum block V8 - it’s basically a Formula 1 Cosworth V8 that is bigger and lighter. It churns 400 hp (406 ps) with a screaming 7,000 rpm redline. All of that oomph is sent to the rear wheels via a Getrag six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.
Yes, the E39 M5 has a big V8, but don't think for a second that it became a big, lazy muscle car. This is still ready to set blistering-fast lap times or carve canyon roads while transporting you and your passengers in utmost luxury - and that's why I think it's the best generation out there. It's fast, reliable, and has a big V8 with low-end torque that is also a screamer; I mean, come on, what's there not to like? The only problem I can think of is that it didn't come in a wagon, but I'll let that slide.
Now, if you like the E39 M5 as much as I do and have more money than I do to afford one, this particular M5 is up at auction in Belmont, Massachusetts. It currently sits at 41,000 dollars with only 33,000 miles (53,000 kilometers) on the clock. It comes with an accident-free Carfax, a clean New Hampshire title, and a burning desire to tear up highways and slide around twisty roads.