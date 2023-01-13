1985 BMW 535 Gets Saved From the Crusher, Full Detailing Transforms It

The BMW 5 Series has reached its seventh generation five years ago, and it is set to reach its sixth generation by 2025. Many years ago, the 5 Series was a new addition to the BMW range, and its second generation was introduced back in 1981. It is called the E28 and brought the first M5, developed on the base of the 535i.
This 1985 BMW 535i is the grandfather of the current M5, and this example has lived a tough life. The last decade of it was spent on the roof of a parking garage in Manhattan's Upper East Side, where it was exposed to the elements. Not just sun, wind, and rain, but also dust from the nearby elevated subway line.
As usual with vehicles that have spent many years outside, the paint requires attention, and the tires are dry-rotted. Miraculously, the engine still started with the help of a booster, and the old BMW M30, also known as the “Big Six” managed to move the vehicle under its power.
The example in question is equipped with an automatic transmission, which was a ZF unit, in the form of the 3HP22 – common on both six-cylinder versions of the E28 5 Series – which was available with both the M20 and the M30 engines. The same engines were also offered on its successor, the E34, which was also available with the next generation of inline sixes from BMW, the M50.
Returning to the E28, it was penned by Claus Luthe, and it was among the company's first models to be designed with the help of a computer. Do not think of computer-aided design here, but rather using the only computer owned by the company at the time to calculate various requirements regarding its chassis and drivetrain specifications after the addition of ABS in some models in the range.
This example is an Arktisblau one, as its original paint sticker shows, and it appears to still have its factory paint finish, which Larry Kosilla did his best to protect. Sadly, rust has taken its toll on a bit of the hood, which is too far gone to be used as is.
The interior is incredibly well-preserved for a vehicle from 1985 that spent more than a decade under the elements. Fortunately, it has not been affected by mice or other pests, which is remarkable if you consider its outdoor parking position.
Larry found this example while searching for another vehicle and decided to save it from a sad demise in the junkyard, which was supposed to be imminent for this E28 BMW. One of Larry's subscribers became its next owner, as the AMMO NYC founder decided to organize a giveaway for the vehicle.
While the mechanical bits will require attention, all the fluids should be changed as soon as possible, along with all key rubber components, from tires to brake hoses, as well as radiator hoses.
This is just the beginning of the adventure, but at least it is nice to look at today, and morale will be higher when working on a clean and shiny car than on a dirty one that may make people feel uncomfortable and down. The result is a vehicle that is ready to be loved yet again, for many years, by its new owner.
