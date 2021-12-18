This 1995 Honda CB1000 Super Four Would Be a Sound Donor for a Custom Project

Despite Chip Shortage, This 323-Mile Range EV Crossover Promises No Delays in Deliveries

Up north, braking duties are taken good care of thanks to 310 mm (12.2 inches) rotors and four-piston Nissin calipers. At six o’clock, plentiful stopping power comes from a single 276 mm (10.9 inches) disc and a twin piston caliper. Finally, Honda’s fiend weighs in at 518 pounds (235 kg) when its fuel tank is empty. The bike we’ll be examining below is a ‘95 MY Honda CB1000 Super Four that’s currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer. Earlier this year, the seller flushed the engine oil in preparation for the listing, while the original spark plugs have been deleted to make room for modern substitutes. Additionally, the bike’s three-spoke wheels were fitted with a grippy set of Angel GT tires from Pirelli’s catalog.You may register your bids on the BaT website at no reserve within the next three days (until December 21), and you’d only need a little over 2,000 freedom bucks to become the top bidder. Before heading off, we invite you to join us for a quick inspection of the Super Four’s main characteristics in the paragraphs that follow.It draws power from a liquid-cooled 998cc inline-four mill, which features twin cams, four Keihin carburetors and a total of sixteen valves. At approximately 8,500 revs per minute, this feral brute is capable of producing up to 98 horses, and they’re joined by 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) of torque at 6,000 spins.The engine’s oomph is channeled to the chain-driven rear wheel via a five-speed constant-mesh gearbox. Upon touching the asphalt, this force allows the CB1000 to run past the quarter-mile mark in 11.3 seconds, then continue accelerating to a top speed of 138 mph (222 kph). The structure is held in place by a double cradle frame, resting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) forks and dual piggyback shocks.Up north, braking duties are taken good care of thanks to 310 mm (12.2 inches) rotors and four-piston Nissin calipers. At six o’clock, plentiful stopping power comes from a single 276 mm (10.9 inches) disc and a twin piston caliper. Finally, Honda’s fiend weighs in at 518 pounds (235 kg) when its fuel tank is empty.

