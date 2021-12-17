autoevolution
5,300-Mile 1993 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade Fetches a Whopping $50K at Auction

17 Dec 2021, 16:24 UTC ·
Some people will go to great lengths to finally be united with the motorcycle of their dreams.
If you ask a fellow enthusiast to name their favorite Honda-developed motorcycles from the nineties, it’s highly probable that the CBR900RR Fireblade would be among them. What you’re seeing here is a 1993 model with 5,300 miles (8,500 km) on the counter, wearing Bridgestone’s acclaimed Battlax BT65 tires.

Underneath its striking attire, the Japanese icon packs a carbureted 893cc four-banger, with sixteen valves, dual overhead cams and a quartet of 38 mm (1.5 inches) Keihin inhalers. This unrelenting titan is mated to a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear hoop moving through a chain final drive.

The liquid-cooled engine will invoke as much as 112 hp at 10,500 rpm and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of twist at 8,500 spins, enabling the CBR to reach a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph). At the front wheel, bountiful stopping power comes from 296 mm (11.7 inches) brake rotors and four-piston Nissin calipers.

On the other end, these items are accompanied by a 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc and a single-piston caliper. In terms of suspension, the mechanical berserker comes with a set of 45 mm (1.8 inches) Showa cartridge forks up north and a Pro-Link module down south.

Tipping the scales at 407 pounds (185 kg) dry, the ‘93 variant of Honda’s mighty Fireblade lineup is a force to be reckoned with! On that note, we’ll have you know this creature is making its way to the auction block at this very moment, and you’ve still got a few days to register your bids on Bring A Trailer.

Before you get too excited, keep in mind that you’d have to spend a small fortune if you plan on surpassing the current bid, which is placed at an eye-watering $50,000. In case you don’t have a problem with spending sports car money on a collectible two-wheeler, be sure to throw an eye on the BaT platform before December 20, as that’s when the auction will end.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
