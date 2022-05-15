This 1990 Porsche 911 Was Found Abandoned, Labeled as Junk, Now Coming Back

A 1990 Porsche 911 that was found abandoned and then labeled as a junk car is now getting ready for a new adventure after finding a home thanks to an eBay auction.
As you can see in the photos, this 911 looks perfectly solid, so it’s hard to figure out why exactly it ended up being abandoned. There’s no sign of accident damage or anything like that, though the body does come with dents and scratches in several parts.
But on the other hand, there’s a chance the car has been sitting for a very long time, and more often than not, this is the kind of damage a vehicle receives without moving a single inch.
Northwest Specialty Dismantling (norspecdismantling on eBay) says the car has been marked as “scrap only,” so right now, it cannot be registered in Washington State.
At first glance, this 911 is nothing but an ambitious project. The engine doesn’t start, and its current condition is unknown, but on the other hand, the transmission appears to shift through the gears. The interior is missing some parts, but overall, it looks pretty good for a car that’s been abandoned for many years.
This particular version of the 911, which was known as the 964 based on Porsche’s nomenclature, was manufactured between 1989 and 1993, with more than 60,000 units eventually coming to be.
All versions came with 3.6-liter engines, with the base units developing 247 horsepower and a top speed of 163 mph (261 kph).
As said, this 1990 Porsche 911 is ready for a new life, and after approximately 50 bids, it looks like it’s ready to go for a little over $23,000. At this point, the car is located in Auburn, Washington, but it remains to be seen to what state it ends up going, especially as re-registering it is going to be more difficult given the scrap title.
