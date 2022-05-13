M535i Races a 944 Turbo and a 911, Gets In Over Its Head When a GR Supra Shows Up

There are plenty of ways to describe the evolution of the automotive industry over the past century. An easy way to look at it is by looking at the top speed achieved by vehicles that were part of different decades. At the beginning of the 20th century, a Ford Model T could go as fast as 45 mph (72 kph). Fast forward to the late '80s, we had already broken the 200 mph (321 kph) barrier. And today we're at slightly over 300 mph (482 kph).

11 photos