You'll Never Guess Who's Selling This 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Stateside

In just a few years, Porsche has turned the 911 Turbo S into a veritable supercar. The latest iteration is capable of giving its occupants an adrenalin shot at a hard push of the right pedal, even if it looks like the one before it, more or less.
Regardless if you’re talking about new or used, it costs a small fortune, but more on that in a few moments, as first, let’s check out the silver example pictured in the gallery above, starting with the vendor. Can you guess it? We’ll give you a hint, they’re based in Texas, and they’re responsible for bringing out the beast within certain American cars.
Did you say Hennessey? Well, then you are right, because it is the Lone Star State tuner that’s behind the ad posted on their official website. At this point, you’re probably expecting to find out what is special about it. Maybe it has a ridiculous amount of power on tap, an interior makeover, or at least the company’s badges adorning various parts of the exterior and cabin, right?
Actually, that would be a no, because it is a bone-stock example, by the looks of it, with some minor issues, as you can see in the pics. It has 640 hp at 6,750 rpm and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque available between 2,500 and 4,000 rpm, so its twin-turbo 3.8-liter straight-six engine hasn’t been touched at all. However, it’s not like it needs more power, because, with the Sport Chrono Package installed, the 911 Turbo S Coupe boasts 2.6 seconds from rest to 60 mph (97 kph) and has a 205 mph (330 kph) top speed.
Hennessey says that it is equipped with the nose-lift system, 20/21-inch front and rear wheels, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, LED matrix headlights, and a few other features, and that it has almost 6,200 miles (~10,000 km) on the odo. As for the 'how much it costs' part of the story, well, you will have to reach out to the tuner to find out. Meanwhile, we will remind you that a brand-new 911 Turbo S has an MSRP of $207,000 in the U.S.
