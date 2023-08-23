This 1986 Dodge Caravan Has a Fortunate Secret, Yours for Way Less Than a New Hornet

Under its new Stellantis ownership, Dodge is on the verge of being reinvented with an emphasis on electric powertrains and the occasional crossover. Its current lineup comprises the Challenger and Charger, which are about to bite the dust, and the Hornet and Durango.
You certainly remember the times when Dodge used to make other vehicles, including minivans, don't you? Why, of course you do. After all, it hasn't been that long since they pulled the plug on the Grand Caravan. The minivan traces its roots back to the original model that was introduced in 1983 for the '84 model year, which was obviously related to the Chrysler Town & Country, among other models.
We certainly won't judge you if you have a thing for old Dodge Caravans, and you probably do, as you're currently reading these lines. It was offered with a multitude of powertrains, including two Mitsubishi-sourced engines, the punchiest of which was a V6 Pentastar with 283 horses. The pictured people carrier is said to pack a 2.2-liter mill with four cylinders paired with an automatic transmission, and there’s no word about the output and the number of gears.
What truly matters is the overall condition of the vehicle, which sports a black exterior on top of a red cockpit. The car looks very good for an old timer, and with a little bit of work, it can send showroom vibes again. You're probably wondering about that secret we mentioned in the title, and it revolves around its ownership. You see, this 1986 Dodge Caravan has been in the possession of the same family since new, therefore explaining the good condition overall.
According to the Garage Kept Motors ad, which you can access here, the minivan has around 63,000 miles (~101,000 km) on the clock. It is described as being "highly original" and hasn't been involved in any accidents. Thus, if you happen to be in the market for a similar ride, then this one is certainly worth your attention. To sign your name on the dotted line, you will have to transfer the asking sum to the vendor. The vehicle is listed for $100 shy of the $25,000 mark.
That does not make it a steal, but at least it doesn't break the bank, either. And for a similar sum, you cannot buy any new Dodge products. The car manufacturer's most affordable model currently on sale is the Hornet crossover, which carries an MSRP of nearly $31,000. The larger Durango is some $10,000 pricier, and for the Challenger muscle car, you are looking at almost $32,000 before destination. The muscly sedan, aka the Charger, can be yours from $34,230. So, has this classic Dodge Caravan convinced you to buy it?
