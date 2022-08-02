This 1989 Dodge Caravan Has Mileage Like the Earth to the Moon, Perfect Inflation Beater?

The first-generation Dodge Caravan was a transcendent car in the history of American cars. A car that an entire generation grew up in the back seats of. But in 2022, you wouldn't know it from looking at all the Odysseys and Siennas on American roads.
Most Caravans from this landmark period in American cars, and even a fair amount made recently, have already been sacrificed to the gods of the crusher and the shredder. Cast aside after decades or more of abuse, neglect, and endless drive-through meals. But every once in a while, a Dodge Caravan like this 1989 model out of Macomb, Michigan, sold by an Autotrader private seller, will pop up for sale online.
Seldom are they in very good shape, and this particular Caravan CV cargo van wears its years with the prestige and pride of an American icon. But 248,633 miles (400,136 km) is enough distance to put you in orbit around the moon. That's especially true in the erratic and intense seasonal changes native to this van's home state of Michigan. There's no way to rack up mileage like that without some serious wear and tear.
Outside of the rust, the turbocharged 2.5-liter I-4 engine and four-speed automatic transmission is still as strong as ever, although the AC probably needs a refrigerant top-off, according to the listing. Apart from the rear seats missing, the state of this red cloth interior inside is frankly phenomenal, all things considered.
Where the exterior looks as though it's waiting until the whole body is made of rust, the spotless state of the seats and the almost shiny-looking floor carpets make for a place that, at the very least, wouldn't be awful to sit in. If you're the kind of person that needs a spacious cargo van but can't break the bank. The asking price of $2,200 is one we only wish comes with a tool kit in case something breaks.
