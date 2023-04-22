Unofficial 2023 Dodge Caravan Looks So Cool You'd Want To Buy One

Introduced in late 1983, the Dodge Caravan kickstarted the minivan craze that took over the US until well into the 2000s. Come 2023, and the Caravan is no longer around, having been discontinued in 2020. But this isn't stopping rendering artists from digitally reviving the world's most famous people hauler.
Last time we talked about this Mopar, Intagram's "jlord8" resurrected the nameplate as a Pacifica-based minivan (obviously!) with a Dodge Durango front end. Also featuring a "Hellcat" badge and sporting design cues front the high-performance SUV, the unofficial 2023 Caravan was the beefed-up hauler we never got.
This second attempt is also based on the Chrysler Pacifica, but the artist went with a less aggressive front-end design, this time around transplanted off the Dodge Hornet. And needless to say, this take looks much better and makes me wish the Grand Caravan hadn't been discontinued. The Hornet's front fascia works better with the Pacifica's short hood.
Not to mention that the slender headlamps and the slim grille that sits between them give the seven-year-old minivan a fresh look. I would have liked to see a different grille layout in the bumper, but this one also works well if you're into sporty-looking haulers.
As a brief reminder, the Dodge Hornet made its North American debut in August 2022. It's essentially an Alfa Romeo Tonale with a restyled front end and taillights, and it's built alongside its Italian sibling in Europe. Dodge's first compact crossover, the Hornet is available with a 1.3-liter gasoline hybrid and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.
Unfortunately, the Grand Caravan won't join the Hornet in the Dodge lineup anytime soon. In fact, "anytime soon" may be a bit optimistic because the company isn't planning to offer a minivan again. While the Chrysler Pacifica is slated to get a next-generation model (most likely an EV), Stellantis' plans for Dodge do not include such a people hauler.
And that's a shame, really, because the Caravan has been one of the company's most successful nameplates for more than 30 years. The minivan debuted many innovations in the 1980s and soldiered on for five generations, moving millions of units across the US. Its success also prompted Chrysler to introduce the Town & Country in 1989, which remained in production until the Pacifica arrived in 2016.
All told, this Hornet-faced Pacifica is the coolest Caravan rendering I've seen in a very long time and a minivan I'd very much like to buy in 2023. Unfortunately, that won't happen, so all I can do is stare at this digital creation and hope that some nut out there will eventually slap a Hornet front clip to a Pacifica. Or do you prefer the Grand Caravan with a Durango front end and a Hellcat engine? Let me know in the comments.
