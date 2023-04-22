CGI-Oozing Dodge Magnum Charges at the Wagon Establishment With Hellcat Power

There was a time when automakers were willing to take risks, and the five-door Dodge Magnum was born during those days. A wagon version of the Charger, meaning that it shared the same construction with other models too, including the era's Mercedes E-Class and S-Class, it wasn't the success story the automaker had hoped, hence dropping it after 2008, just four years after production started.
Since the construction allowed it, the Dodge Magnum was offered with a pair of HEMI V8s, a 5.7 and a 6.1-liter, alongside two V6 units. Transmission options included two automatics, with four and five gears, and in the most agile form, which added the SRT-8 suffix, it had 425 horsepower to play with. The strong (for the mid-2000s) output was backed up by a re-tuned chassis and bigger brakes, joined by a few tweaks inside and out. The quarter-mile was dealt with in just over 13 seconds, and it took 5.1 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a rest.
A true family man's daily, the Dodge Magnum SRT-8 has zero chances of returning for the dead. First, it would inevitably share the same construction with its four-door sibling, the Charger, and this one, alongside the Challenger, are nearing the end of their life cycles. Second, V8-powered cars are far less popular than they once were. With the tighter emission regulations and the automakers' never-ending chase of making greener vehicles, even if it does return, it wouldn't use a naturally aspirated V8 anymore, but likely an electric or electrified assembly.
There have been numerous talks over the years of Dodge reviving the Magnum nameplate for a five-door variant of the Charger. Almost every time someone spoke about it, a rendering artist would imagine it. One of the latest pixel-manipulating takes on the muscly estate has kelsonik on Instagram behind it, and it portrays the model with the usual updates. These comprise the extended roof, larger three-quarter panels, big rear side windows, and a more spacious cargo area behind the seats compared to that of the sedan.
In this instance, the rendering artist went as far as giving it a Hellcat twist, meaning that it hides a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood. The engine comes in many configurations, and just like the punchy Charger and Challenger, it too is part of a dying breed, which is a pity, as it signals the end of an era for muscle cars as we know them. Still, one company remains committed to them, for now anyway, and that is Ford, with the new-gen Mustang set to arrive at dealers nationwide later this year, which still uses the good-old V8 and will retain it for the next few years.
