This 1982 Toyota Sunrader Got Converted Into a Camper Van With a Four-Wheel Drive Update

This 1982 Toyota Sunrader 4x4 came just as an empty, gutted shell, but Brad took care of the poor vehicle and transformed it into a lovely working motorhome for himself. He arranged a kitchen that got separated on both sides of the van. On one side, there is a deep sink with a drying rack mounted on an open shelf cupboard. Brad also built a spice rack on which he drilled a few holes where magnets are placed to hold the spice jars in place while on the road. Since he travels alone, the passenger’s seat got replaced by a Dometic fridge and freezer combo.The other side of the kitchen got a three-burner RV stovetop on a similar open-shelf cupboard. Underneath that cabinet, an RV composting toilet is hidden. This area also has a Grizzly wood stove placed on a cabinet that also opens from the outside of the motorhome The sleeping area consists of an air-foam mattress positioned over the cab. The ceiling is made of cedar, and when it gets warm, it releases a pleasant-smelling scent, which is helped by the air fan mounted on the roof.At the rear of the van, Brad designed an open dinette area. This space got a U-shaped bench and a Lagun table mount. The windows are covered with hand-made curtains done by Brad himself.The camper van runs off-grid with a 200-amp hours lithium-ion battery and 365 watts of solar panels mounted on top of the roof. This specific car came from the factory with two-wheel drive, but due to his need for exploration, the owner converted it into a four-wheel drive. Alongside this modification, the dually was also removed so bigger wheels and tires could be fitted to the rear axle.