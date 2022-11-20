This 1982 Toyota Sunrader Got Converted Into a Camper Van With a Four-Wheel Drive Update

What some people can accomplish with their camper vans is straight-out amazing, from squeezing a teensy-weensy kitchen to even adding a full-size bed mattress in that limited space.
This 1982 Toyota Sunrader 4x4 came just as an empty, gutted shell, but Brad took care of the poor vehicle and transformed it into a lovely working motorhome for himself. He arranged a kitchen that got separated on both sides of the van. On one side, there is a deep sink with a drying rack mounted on an open shelf cupboard. Brad also built a spice rack on which he drilled a few holes where magnets are placed to hold the spice jars in place while on the road. Since he travels alone, the passenger’s seat got replaced by a Dometic fridge and freezer combo.
The other side of the kitchen got a three-burner RV stovetop on a similar open-shelf cupboard. Underneath that cabinet, an RV composting toilet is hidden. This area also has a Grizzly wood stove placed on a cabinet that also opens from the outside of the motorhome.
The sleeping area consists of an air-foam mattress positioned over the cab. The ceiling is made of cedar, and when it gets warm, it releases a pleasant-smelling scent, which is helped by the air fan mounted on the roof.
At the rear of the van, Brad designed an open dinette area. This space got a U-shaped bench and a Lagun table mount. The windows are covered with hand-made curtains done by Brad himself.
The camper van runs off-grid with a 200-amp hours lithium-ion battery and 365 watts of solar panels mounted on top of the roof. This specific car came from the factory with two-wheel drive, but due to his need for exploration, the owner converted it into a four-wheel drive. Alongside this modification, the dually was also removed so bigger wheels and tires could be fitted to the rear axle.
