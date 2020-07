This 1970 Chevy Camaro RS Hides LS1 Engine Under Slick Cowl Induction Hood

This Camaro, however, is better than any Gen 2 model in terms of roadholding thanks to a frame-off restoration peppered with pro-touring mods. Offered by Flemings Ultimate Garage with 1,768 miles since completion, the two-door coupe takes its mojo from an all-aluminum LS1 with an upgraded camshaft and heads.Add to those a Ram Air intake, and that’s how you squeeze out 450 horsepower at the crankshaft from merely 5.7 liters of displacement. A six-speed manual in the guise of the Tranzilla T56 HD twists a posi-trac rear axle with 3.73 gears, a 12-bolt affair for heavy-duty applications. Power on its own, however, isn’t everything.Upgraded power disc brakes on all four corners, adjustable coilovers, fast-ratio power steering, and staggered Mags Rambler wheels are also worth mentioning, along with high-speed radials and a header-back dual exhaust. A high-capacity aluminum radiator with two electric fans takes care of cooling the small-block engine of this one-of-a-kind restomod with the RS split-bumper front end.Finished in Grey Metallic and Dark Gun Metal for the go-faster stripes, the 1970 model further benefits from a 140-mph speedometer, an 8,000-rpm tachometer, digital gauges, Painless wiring, black interior upholstery, a custom center console, as well as a sporty steering wheel. Vintage Air supplied the ice-cold air conditioning while Sony is responsible for the AM and FM radio as well as the AUX input. All told, this Camaro is a tasteful build inside and out.Offered with one year of warranty, the pro-touring LS1 build is listed with a NADA Guides market value of $64,990 but Flemings wants $5,000 less than that. The question is, does this fellow here look like a $59,990 car or is that price on the "too much" side of things?