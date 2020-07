Sport Utility Vehicle

Most of these voices belonged to people who had never bought a Porsche and never really planned to - not for the lack of passion, but finances - so here we are now, with Porsche alive and kicking. The German manufacturer knew what it was doing so it went on with the then-controversial model. It's funny how time heals everything as you won't hear anyone raise any complaints about the Cayenne these days.Theindeed proved worthy, leading the way in terms of handling and performance in its segment. Things changed a little when the Lamborghini Urus came along, but let's not forget the Italianis built on the same very capable platform as the Cayenne.Currently, the Porsche Cayenne has reached its third generation, the one that also brought a coupe version for the first time. With only two years gone since it was first introduced, the 3rd-gen Cayenne is not scheduled for any imminent redesign, but if that were to happen, the big SUV would definitely look to borrow some design elements from the brand's electric sedan, the Taycan.Converting certain styling from one vehicle type to another that's very different can be tricky. The Taycan is a low, sleek, sporty sedan that looks very much like a sports car, while the Cayenne is still a bulky SUV, despite its (partly successful) attempts to hide it, so they can hardly get any more different than that.Well, if this rendering from _.mh04._ (kids these days...) is anything to go by, the transplant has all the chances of being a success. Sure, this is just a drawing - and one that seemingly uses 23-inch wheels no less - but no Porsche model needs that many modifications to fall in line with the styling direction set by the Taycan It's so minor, in fact, that it could even be implemented with the mid-life facelift that's bound to happen no further than two years from now. it just needs new lights and a slightly modified front bumper and there you have it, Taycan's growling big brother.