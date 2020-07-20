The CCN Panam 40 Is a Concept Yacht Soon to Become Reality

Tiny Cute 1951 Henry J Hides a Monster 468ci and a “Barcalounger” Inside

Take a long close look at this car here. You might not know what it is, but we’re pretty certain the words 'Chevrolet big block with a blower and four carburetors' are not what comes to mind. 15 photos



During the company’s short time under the spotlight, Kaiser-Frazer had its moments of glory. Its most notable products are cars wearing the name of the company’s founders, like Henry J (after Henry J. Kaiser) and Frazer (after Joseph W. Frazer).



The car in the gallery above is a Henry J in a coupe, almost fastback-styled guise, taken to new levels of extreme by an American custom garage.



We’ve seen souped-up Henry Js before, like



Look at from afar, the car is not showing many signs of the monster that lurks under the hood. Get up close and you’ll see a massive piece of hardware protruding out through the hood, hinting there’s something not quite stock breathing life into it.



That would be a 468ci (7.7 liters) Chevrolet crate engine fed by 4-barrel Holley carburetors, topped by a 6:71 Dan Hampton blower, with the undisclosed amount of power harnessed through an automatic transmission.



The interior of the Henry J looks almost spartan, with the two front seats located surprisingly far from one another, given the car’s size. But the real treat is at the rear where a Barcalounger-like single seat gives you all the reasons you want for traveling in the back.



