Tiny Cute 1951 Henry J Hides a Monster 468ci and a “Barcalounger” Inside

But first things first. What you’re seeing is a car called Henry J. It was made back in the 1950s by a company that had a meteoric pass through the American car making industry. It was called Kaiser-Frazer Corporation and was around for less than a decade.During the company’s short time under the spotlight, Kaiser-Frazer had its moments of glory. Its most notable products are cars wearing the name of the company’s founders, like Henry J (after Henry J. Kaiser) and Frazer (after Joseph W. Frazer).The car in the gallery above is a Henry J in a coupe, almost fastback-styled guise, taken to new levels of extreme by an American custom garage.We’ve seen souped-up Henry Js before, like this one here which got a HEMI V8 and a Vortech V-4 X supercharger, but this one seems to be playing in a different league.Look at from afar, the car is not showing many signs of the monster that lurks under the hood. Get up close and you’ll see a massive piece of hardware protruding out through the hood, hinting there’s something not quite stock breathing life into it.That would be a 468ci (7.7 liters) Chevrolet crate engine fed by 4-barrel Holley carburetors, topped by a 6:71 Dan Hampton blower, with the undisclosed amount of power harnessed through an automatic transmission.The interior of the Henry J looks almost spartan, with the two front seats located surprisingly far from one another, given the car’s size. But the real treat is at the rear where a Barcalounger-like single seat gives you all the reasons you want for traveling in the back.With close to 8,000 miles (12,800 km) on it since completed, this tiny cute 1951 Henry J is for sale. We found it sitting on this dealer’s website , with an asking price to match: $45,000.