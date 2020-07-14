Electrifying "How It's Made" Video Shows the Electron-Harvesting Porsche Taycan

We have seen Porsche reinvent itself at the dawn of the 21st century – in 2002 the Stuttgart-based automaker was sending every preconception down the drain with the introduction of its first SUV – the Cayenne. Two best-selling models later (Cayenne and Macan), nobody knows if the story will repeat itself with the company’s first EV, the Taycan. Still, the producer is certainly making history – and we are here to witness it in factory-quality detail.

