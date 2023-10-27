This 1969 Mustang Mach 1 429 Cobra Jet Is the Candyapple Red Fruit of Ford’s Labor

I’ll be the first to admit that not everybody wants to be seen driving a red car. It can be too vibrant for some peoples’ taste, almost too much like a toy on wheels as opposed to a more “serious”, adult-worthy machine. Having said that, they have yet to invent the color that could ruin the look of a 1969 model year Mustang Mach 1.
The Mustang has never looked and will likely never again look as good as it did back in 1969, when Ford decided to make the exterior a little more “substantial” by extending the overall length and width, but also by adding an extra set of headlights inside the grille.
Of course, the Mach 1 represented the pinnacle of design as far as late first-gen Mustangs were concerned, with its distinctive striping, matte black hood (with the air scoop), rear wing, chin spoiler, and louvered rear window. It’s hard to even imagine improving on such a design, although you can make a case for it looking even better without the rear fender scoops.
Either way, it’s a winner and whenever we find one at auction looking like it just left the factory floor, it always brightens up our day. Take this particular ‘69 Mach 1 for example, with its Candyapple Red exterior. Aside from missing its chin spoiler, it looks amazing, although again, if you’re not a fan of ‘red’ in general, rest assured that there’s still a Mach 1 out there for you.
Aside from its vibrant exterior, this Mustang also comes with Mach 1 graphics (as it should), the shaker hood scoop, a rear spoiler, plus a set of 15-inch Magnum 500-style wheels with 225/70 BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. It’s worth mentioning that it also has power steering, installed back in 2021 – a solid addition to any classic muscle car.
Moving on to the interior means admiring those black vinyl front bucket seats (rear bench too), the AM radio, lap belts, Mach 1 floor mats, the black-padded dashboard, woodgrain trim, plus the more than iconic three spoke steering wheel.
As for the engine, it’s a 428 ci Cobra Jet V8, which when new, used to put down 335 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque. This engine was rebuilt under previous ownership.
We should mention that while this car may look as though it was brand new from afar, there are a few minor things wrong with it, such as an unidentified ticking noise discovered during servicing last year, plus metal debris in the engine oil. Still, landing this baby in your driveway is going to cost you a pretty penny, no matter what.
The chrome shifter for the three-speed automatic gearbox wasn’t always there, as this car was born with a four-speed manual instead. We don’t necessarily mind that – some people just don’t want to drive manuals and that’s ok.
