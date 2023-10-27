This 1969 Mustang Mach 1 429 Cobra Jet Is the Candyapple Red Fruit of Ford’s Labor

I’ll be the first to admit that not everybody wants to be seen driving a red car. It can be too vibrant for some peoples’ taste, almost too much like a toy on wheels as opposed to a more “serious”, adult-worthy machine. Having said that, they have yet to invent the color that could ruin the look of a 1969 model year Mustang Mach 1.

33 photos Photo: Bring a Trailer/autoevolution