This 1969 Ford Mustang Is a Former Barn Find That’s Been Sitting for Too Long

Barn finds themselves typically represent the second chance that a previously abandoned car receives, but the Mustang that we have here is actually at its third attempt to get back on the road.



Since the



And now it's your turn to continue the restoration.



The owner is selling the car on



“Underside has a couple of small rust spots that will need more than sanding, but the majority of the rust is surface-only,” the owner explains in the listing published a few hours ago.



The Mustang comes with the 302ci (4.9-liter) engine that develops 220 horsepower. The ’69 model was offered with the same V8 engine lineup as its predecessor, but on the other hand, the output of some units has been improved, and the 302 itself received additional love.



The lineup was available with a choice of three transmissions, namely 3-speed manual or automatic and 4-speed manual. As said, this Mustang is fitted with the automatic unit, and given it’s been rebuilt, it should be able to shift just perfectly.



As for the price, this Mustang isn’t the most expensive you can find online but is not cheap either. The car is being sold for $8,500, and if you want to check it out in person, just head over to Boise, Idaho. Manufactured in 1969, the Mustang 302 was actually stored in a barn between 1994 and 2019, at which point it was purchased by someone who just wanted to restore the car and bring it back to tip-top shape.Since the Mustang was bought, the new owner rebuilt the automatic transmission, replaced the gas tank, and installed shorty ceramic headers with a custom exhaust.And now it’s your turn to continue the restoration.The owner is selling the car on Craigslist , and according to their posting, it still runs and drives, but the engine requires additional fixes, nonetheless. No specifics have been provided though, and the mileage of the Mustang hasn’t been offered.“Underside has a couple of small rust spots that will need more than sanding, but the majority of the rust is surface-only,” the owner explains in the listing published a few hours ago.The Mustang comes with the 302ci (4.9-liter) engine that develops 220 horsepower. The ’69 model was offered with the same V8 engine lineup as its predecessor, but on the other hand, the output of some units has been improved, and the 302 itself received additional love.The lineup was available with a choice of three transmissions, namely 3-speed manual or automatic and 4-speed manual. As said, this Mustang is fitted with the automatic unit, and given it’s been rebuilt, it should be able to shift just perfectly.As for the price, this Mustang isn’t the most expensive you can find online but is not cheap either. The car is being sold for $8,500, and if you want to check it out in person, just head over to Boise, Idaho.

