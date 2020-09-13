Just $10 Can and a Lot of Taxes Can Land You a 1-of-1 2020 Roush Stage 3 Mustang

750 hp and 670 lb-ft torque. This is how much power and torque a Stage 3 Mustang from Roush has to offer, all wrapped in the aggressive body of the car the world is dying for. And a unique variant of it can be yours if you pay at least $10 and the stars align.
On October 1, a drawing will be held by Fair Lane, the non-profit set up to care for the original home of Henry and Clara Ford. The prize is the said 2020 Roush Stage 3 Mustang, a one-of-one interpretation of the iconic tuned muscle car.
The campaign is called Saddle Up and is meant to help with the restoration of the Ford estate by raising funds. There’s only one price, $10, for each ticket being sold.
The Mustang is you typical Roush affair, sporting a 5.0-liter V8 gifted with a Phase 2 Supercharger,. The upgrade is enough to boost performance levels to the above mentioned figures, but also gift the car with 3.6 seconds acceleration time to 60 mp (97 kph), and a quarter mile time of 11.2 seconds.
To make it unique, the organizers had it commissioned with carbon fiber mirror caps, manual shifter ball, specially branded seats, custom lit door sills, and the signatures of both Edsel B. Ford II and Jack Roush, Sr. A serial badge 1-of-1 is featured on the dashboard.
“For Clara and Henry Ford, their estate, Fair Lane, was more than just a home. It was a place where they took simple ideas and turned them into actions that opened the highway to all mankind. More than 100 years later, we are bringing back Fair Lane to be a place of discovery, exploration and inspiration,” the organizers say in a statement.
You can enlist for a chance to win the 2020 Roush Stage 3 Mustang by following this link.
You should know though that unlike most raffles of this kind, if you win this Mustang, you'll have to take care of the taxes, licensing, insurance, pick-up/delivery and/or shipping. That amounts to much more than just $10, but a lot less than the full cost of the full Roush car, which starts at $24,995 above the base vehicle.
