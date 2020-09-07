This Ford Mustang Barn Find Has Slept for 19 Years But Is Awake Now

4 UPDATE: Ford Mustang "Fastback Fury" Looks Like Mad Max Gone Americana

Old Ford Mustangs are great project cars, and the 1988 model that a garage is now selling online makes absolutely no exception.



This Mustang, however, is a mix of original parts and upgrades that were made at a later time.



For example, while the original radio is still available, complete with a Conway Twitty cassette in the deck, the exhaust has been replaced at some point in the ‘90s by the previous owner. A similar thing happened with the wheels, as the car now comes with an aftermarket set that uses Cooper Cobras tires, also manufactured during the ‘90s.



Worth knowing is that whoever buys the car needs to get new tires too, as these are pretty old. And while the car starts and drives, there are several things that you need to take care of under the hood, with the seller explaining that hoses and belts should be the first parts being replaced.



The 1988 model, which is part of the third-generation Mustang, was produced between 1978 and 1993 and was available as a 2-door convertible, 2-door coupe, or 3-door hatchback. Based on the Fox platform, the Mustang was offered with a choice of 7 engines, with the most powerful unit being the 5.-liter unit that powers this barn find.



The owner says that while the interior is in good condition you might want to take care of the top of the rear seats, which has been damaged by the sunlight over all these years. The paint job also needs a refresh.



