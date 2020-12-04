This 1965 Mustang Convertible Doesn’t Go Anywhere Without Its 289 Coupe Brother

5 Ford Mustang GT500 Is Not Sold in Europe Yet Hot Laps the Hockenheim Anyway

The price of the duo is $8,500, and both This is an offer recently published on eBay which includes two different ’65 Mustangs, both of which need a total restoration because, you know, that’s what a project car is all about.First and foremost, it’s the 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible with a 6-cylinder engine. While we’re not being provided with too many details on this model, the photos included in the eBay listing show the drop-top isn’t necessarily in tip-top shape, and a decent amount of rust has obviously taken its toll.While the buyer would have a lot to fix on this Mustang , the good news is the engine is still there, though we’re not told if it still turns or starts. Overall, however, this is a Mustang looking restorable, although you’re obviously recommended to thoroughly inspect the car in person too.As for the coupe, it is more of a mystery as we only know it needs a full restoration, and it’s “pretty” complete. No other information has been provided, and no images were included in the eBay ad, so let’s assume it looks similar to the convertible you can check out in the gallery here.The 289-ci (4.7-liter) coupe most likely comes with an engine, but on the other hand, it’s not running.The owner explains the convertible has no title, while the coupe does come with one, so overall, you’re getting a mix that should eventually keep you busy for quite a while if what you’re aiming for is a full restoration.The price of the duo is $8,500, and both Fords are parked in Poolesville, Maryland. An initial payment of $400 is required after agreeing to purchase the Mustangs.

