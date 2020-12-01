Euclid E-bike is One Geometrically Enhanced Ride for Any Hipster Showoff

5 This 1970 Ford Mustang Looks Like It Didn’t Survive Year 2020

4 This 1965 Ford Mustang Is the Living Proof Rust Can Be Brutal Sometimes

3 Ford Mustang GT500 Is Not Sold in Europe Yet Hot Laps the Hockenheim Anyway

More on this:

Rare 1969 Ford Mustang 428 Spent 41 Years Hiding From the Sun

It’s hard to find something to hate about the first-generation Mustang , not even when the car comes in a questionable condition and with several important parts missing. 25 photos



The owner claims you’re checking out a real gem, as it’s one of close to 3,400 ’69 Mustangs coming with a 428 Cobra Jet engine. Still, as you’ll find out in a second, it’s actually missing the most important part: the engine itself. The drivetrain was removed at some point 41 years ago and never installed back in the car.



And what’s worse, nobody knows for sure where the engine and the transmission currently are so, should you be interested in a full restoration, finding another powerplant and gearbox should sit at the top of the priority list.



“In 1979, the owner was in the process of starting a mechanical refresh. He removed the motor and transmission and sent them to a machine shop (the family believes). Unfortunately, the owner passed away at the same time, and the whereabouts of the running gear went with him. The family never followed up with any machine shops, but they assume where the engine and trans went,” the owner explains in the listing on eBay.



The VIN (9F02R114963) indicates we’re looking at a ’69 Fastback



As you can see in the photos here, the missing engine isn’t the only problem on this Mustang, as the new owner will also have to deal with occasional rust here and there. They’ll also need to install new floors, quarters, frame rails, and a taillight panel. On the other hand, the interior is said to be all original, and the car also comes with an original shaker hood.



As for the price, the car isn’t listed for auction, but with a fixed price. Whoever wants to take it home needs to pay $19,500 for it. Just check out the Mach 1 we have here. It is listed on eBay as a project car, though at further inspection, it becomes clear it’s a solid candidate for a thorough restoration.The owner claims you’re checking out a real gem, as it’s one of close to 3,400 ’69 Mustangs coming with a 428 Cobra Jet engine. Still, as you’ll find out in a second, it’s actually missing the most important part: the engine itself. The drivetrain was removed at some point 41 years ago and never installed back in the car.And what’s worse, nobody knows for sure where the engine and the transmission currently are so, should you be interested in a full restoration, finding another powerplant and gearbox should sit at the top of the priority list.“In 1979, the owner was in the process of starting a mechanical refresh. He removed the motor and transmission and sent them to a machine shop (the family believes). Unfortunately, the owner passed away at the same time, and the whereabouts of the running gear went with him. The family never followed up with any machine shops, but they assume where the engine and trans went,” the owner explains in the listing on eBay.The VIN (9F02R114963) indicates we’re looking at a ’69 Fastback Mach 1 equipped with the optional 428-ci (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet RA V8 unit developing 335 horsepower. The car was manufactured in Dearborn, Michigan.As you can see in the photos here, the missing engine isn’t the only problem on this Mustang, as the new owner will also have to deal with occasional rust here and there. They’ll also need to install new floors, quarters, frame rails, and a taillight panel. On the other hand, the interior is said to be all original, and the car also comes with an original shaker hood.As for the price, the car isn’t listed for auction, but with a fixed price. Whoever wants to take it home needs to pay $19,500 for it.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.