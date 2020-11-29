This 1965 Ford Mustang Is the Living Proof Rust Can Be Brutal Sometimes

This 1964 Impala SS Is Classic American Muscle Waiting for a New Adventure

Some of us learned the hard way that rust has absolutely no mercy, and every little inch of metal would eventually be invaded sooner or later unless it’s stored in the proper conditions. 24 photos



And the 1965 Mustang that we have here is likely one of them. While we’re not being told how it ended up in this awful condition, it’s very clear this



We originally wanted to split this article into good news and bad news, but we could barely find anything that’s worth praising about this car. Maybe the fact that the pedals are still in it qualifies for good news, as the owner explains the Mustang was once equipped with a manual transmission, which obviously is no longer there.



Other than that, it’s pretty clear from the photo gallery this Mustang is a project car and nothing more, and there’s a chance it actually served as a donor not a long time ago, given most of the parts seem to be missing. Everything is full of rust, there are holes in the floor, and the trunk barely still exists.



On the other hand, since the holiday season is already here and everybody is getting nostalgic and sentimental, let’s just hope this car would eventually get a second chance and at one point meet the tarmac once again.



Until that happens, the Mustang is listed for sale on eBay as part of an online auction, and the highest bid right now is $4,300, with 6 different people fighting to take it home.

