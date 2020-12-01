There Will Be No Motorcycle Racing on Isle of Man in 2021

Aside from the effects of the health crisis, we had to endure for the duration of 2020 the cancelation or closure of all things we hold dear, from cinemas to auto shows. And even now, when there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel, it would appear we’ll have to endure some more.
The motorcycle races on the Isle of Man are some of the oldest events of their kind in the world. Also regarded as the most dangerous anywhere (260 riders lost their lives since inauguration), it had its first run in 1907 and, with the exception of the war years (1915-1919, 1940-1945), it pretty much ran uninterrupted.
This year, the health crisis led to the event's cancelation as well, and that was no surprise, given how pretty much everything else was thrown in disarray. But now, the Isle of Man government announced there will be no racing in 2021 either, thus becoming the first organization to make it clear that the effects of the crisis will not be eliminated soon.
“We do not underestimate the disappointment that this decision will cause to many people. However, we are making an early and logical decision to provide certainty and clarity to race fans and everyone else involved in our event,” said in a statement Laurence Skelly, MHK, Minister, Department for Enterprise, Isle of Man Government.
“The TT relies on thousands of volunteers and officials across a wide range of organisations and we could not move responsibly towards operating to that date and commit to welcoming tens of thousands of people to the Island in June, despite the progress towards a vaccination programme globally and on the Island.”
Officials say they tried to find a new date for the event to be held, but no suitable one was found. As such, we’ll have to make do without Isle of Man TT until May 28, 2022, when the next event is now scheduled.
