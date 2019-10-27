Isle of Man TT Zero Is Sinking, Promoters Get Down to Business

Back in 2010, one of the world's most challenging racing series for motorcycles, Isle of Man, expanded its reach with the creation of the TT Zero class dedicated to fully electric motorcycles. Nearly a decade after that moment, the series has reached a crucial turning point.
In a statement made at the end of last week, one of Isle of Man's main promoters, the local Government Department for Enterprise, warned that TT Zero racing in on pause at the moment, due to the lack of interest from teams.
Having been heavily backed by individual or university teams in the years since its inception, TT Zero needs more involvement from established bike makers to survive and evolve, says the body. To get people talking, a moratorium has been announced to discuss both the participation of teams and the schedule for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
„Our intention is to have a moratorium on the event to allow the motorcycle industry as a whole to catch up on the leading edge developments that some manufacturers and individual race teams and universities have achieved to date,” said in a statement Rob Callister, the government's member responsible for tourism and motorsport.
“We remain incredibly proud of everything that has been achieved in clean emission racing at the TT and will work closely with the industry and with manufacturers without the pressure and focus of delivering a race format to build on the success to date.”
In its ten year history, the TT Zero at Isle of Man became a place of milestones for electric motorcycles. In 2012, the first 100 mph lap of the Mountain Course was completed by an electric motorcycle. The number increased over the coming years, the present record standing at 121 mph.
As per the Isle of Man governing authorities, the full race program for the 2020 Isle of Man races will be announced shortly.
