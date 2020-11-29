This 1970 Ford Mustang Looks Like It Didn’t Survive Year 2020

Looks Like Jeep Might Want to Lead the Digital Nomad Movement With the Ger

The 1970 Mustang brought a series of changes, both in terms of styling and under the hood, and two of the most notable were the reintroduction of the single headlamps and the debut of the 351 (5.8-liter) V8 engine replacing the previous 351W V8 option. 21 photos



It’s pretty clear from the very beginning this



According to the owner of the car, this Mustang comes with a 9-inch rear end and still features front drum brakes, and surprisingly, the frame rails and the rocker panels are allegedly still very solid. The roof looks in somewhat decent condition too, though there’s obviously a huge amount of rust that needs to be dealt with should a restoration be planned.



Floors unsurprisingly need massive repairs too, though judging from the photos included in the listing (and which you can also check out in the gallery here), they could still be saved.



As one would expect, there’s no engine on this Mustang, but the seller says the car was once powered by a V8 unit paired with an automatic transmission.



So how much is this once a 1970 Mustang actually worth? The seller



