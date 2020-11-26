1966 Ford Mustang GT350 Briefly Driven by Carroll Shelby Goes for $165K

There are Mustangs, and there are Shelby Mustangs. Ever since 1965, when Carroll Shelby started having his way with Ford’s machine and made a name for himself in the auto industry, there has been a clear distinction between the two. But even over in the Shelby camp, some cars are a bit more special than others.
You see, people love Shelby Mustangs, and are willing to pay small fortunes to get their hands on them, especially if we’re talking about the ones made back in the day. That willingness to part ways with large sums of money is even more present when talking about the Mustangs Shelby himself touched.
At the end of last month, a Mustang GT500CR, with the man’s signature on the right side of the dashboard, was sold by Mecum for $225,500. This one here, also a GT350 coming to us from 1966, has both that, and a rumor of Shelby himself having driven in it.
$165,000 is how much someone offered earlier this month for the car on Bring a Trailer. They got themselves a car refurbished in the mid-1990s, repainted red with the appropriate white stripes, and powered by a K-code 289ci 4.7-liter V8 equipped with a Paxton supercharger.
All that, and a bunch of other features that make the model stand out (such as the 15-inch alloy wheels or the black vinyl with matching-color carpets and door panels on the inside) surely contributed to the car selling for this much, but there’s also a Shelby connection that surely weighed in.
More precisely, it is believed Carroll Shelby was behind the wheel of this car during the Texas Cobra Club parade all the way back in 2002. We are not offered any proof of that, but are instead given info that the car is documented in the SAAC registry, and was offered with a binder of records and a Texas title.
