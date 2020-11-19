Check Out a Shelby GT350 Roaring on Its Way to 171 MPH on the Autobahn

While the Blue Oval is already moving on with its top-specked Mustang offerings for the 2021 model year, the Shelby GT350 remains a great option for anyone looking for some $60,440 Voodoo action – delivering lots of performance in a more manageable package for daily driving than its GT350R or GT500 siblings. So, how about some sweet 5.2-liter V8 tunes on the Autobahn concert hall of unrestricted top speed driving?!
Sure, Ford has announced their 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will become available in Europe as well, but if you really want to stand out in the pony crowd on the Old Continent, you need to go for the Shelby options. And, if a 760-hp GT500 sounds like overkill, why not settle for the GT350 daily driver?!
Especially since, as demonstrated by the AutoTopNL YouTube channel, the soundtrack of the incredibly special 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 is as glorious as it gets on a cold autumn day. And that was just the warm-up for the real action, because the GT350 got to play a little on an unrestricted section of the German Autobahn.
We have no idea how come the run to no less than 276 kph (almost 171.5 mph) was performed without any interruption from the traffic, since the video switches to the data logger and speedometer readings after a little teasing from the sporty exhaust system and a few beauty passes on a secondary road.
But we’re glad they managed to hit that speed – which is remarkably close to the 180-mph factory top speed – in a single run. After all, probably no one likes to get bored watching a speedometer and a data logger read-out for more than a couple of minutes at a time.
Another thing we liked – perhaps even more – was the fact that AutoTopNL hasn’t inserted any audio commentary, leaving us with just the glorious sound of the Voodoo and the exhaust...
