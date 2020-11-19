Check Out a Shelby GT350 Roaring on Its Way to 171 MPH on the Autobahn

While the Blue Oval is already moving on with its top-specked Mustang offerings for the 2021 model year, the Shelby GT350 remains a great option for anyone looking for some $60,440 Voodoo action – delivering lots of performance in a more manageable package for daily driving than its GT350R or GT500 siblings. So, how about some sweet 5.2-liter V8 tunes on the Autobahn concert hall of unrestricted top speed driving?!

31 photos