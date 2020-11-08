Two Classic Mustangs Butchered in Driveway in Police Chase Gone Wrong

There is such a thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time, and one of the latest videos to go viral on reddit is proof of that. It just so happened that this poor man’s “wrong place” happened to be his home.
Police chases don’t always end with the bad guy realizing his mistake and just pulling over to hand himself over to authorities. Every once in a while – more often than anyone would like – they end with a literal bang, because the suspect loses control of the vehicle or hits something in his (or her) desperate attempt to escape the proverbial long arm of the law.
Sometimes, that crash happens in another person’s driveway, which is what went down here. Nick W from South Carolina posted to reddit’s Idiots in Cars sub footage captured by his outdoor surveillance camera, and it shows how three of his cars got totaled in one such police chase gone wrong. Even worse, two of these cars were classics.
According to the owner himself, both were Mustangs: a 1967 convertible and a 1964 ½ coupe. The third vehicle was a truck, and Nick W says only two of these vehicles are covered by insurance. The trailer sitting between the Mustangs, which was also damaged severely in the crash, wasn’t covered.
You can see a video of the terrible crash below. The suspect came through the intersection at speed and lost control as he tried to make the turn. He hit the parked truck first and then flipped smack on top of one of the Mustangs and the trailer, hitting the other. The TV box that falls out of the suspect’s truck at the end was empty, by the way.
“I was asleep and woke up to my house shaking, don't remember hearing anything but my neighbors all did,” Nick W says. “I live in southern California so I just thought it was an earthquake until I saw the cops lights and heard them yelling.”
The crash also damaged the garage door, and poor Nick says there’s a chance there might be structural damage too. At the time of the post, he was yet to inspect it.
As the saying goes, when it rains, it pours.
Idiot ended Police chase in my driveway, 3 of my cars got totaled. from r/IdiotsInCars