This 1960 Chevy Impala Claims You Totally Shouldn’t Judge a Book by Its Cover

Born in 1958, the Impala nameplate rapidly graduated to a stand-alone series only a year later. The second-generation Impala was therefore born in 1959, and it remained in production for two years, though the 1960 Impala itself introduced some pretty big changes as well.
For example, in addition to the new Impala dropping most of the body panels that were used on the ’59 model, Chevrolet also introduced several notable styling changes, including the redesigned tail fins and the six round taillights.
As far as the engines are concerned, the Impala was once again offered with a six-cylinder unit developing 135 horsepower as standard. The base V8 was the 283 (4.7-liter) also available in the previous model year, while the top unit was the famous 348 (5.7-liter) up for grabs in no less than five different configurations on the new Impala.
One of the nearly 512,000 Impalas that ended up rolling off the assembly lines in 1960 is here, ready to prove you totally shouldn’t judge a book by its cover.
This is all because, despite its rough appearance, the car is still rather solid, or at least, that’s what its owner claims.
The 2-door Impala comes with some rust in the trunk, but on the other hand, eBay seller carolineq123 says there’s no such metal damage on the floorboards. There’s no dent on the body either, the seller guarantees, and most of the rust that you see in the pics should be rather easy to fix.
Of course, the engine that was once in charge of putting the wheels in motion on this Impala is no longer there, so in many ways, the car is begging for a restomod if a hefty replacement is available.
Despite its rough condition, this Impala isn’t selling for cheap, with the owner expecting to get no more, no less than $22,000 for their project.
