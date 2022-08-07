This 1964 Chevrolet Impala Is an Untouched Barn Find, Hides a Little Surprise Inside

The 327 (5.3-liter) small block was one of the most popular engine choices on the 1964 Impala, though customers who were particularly interested in more power could also go for the 409 (6.7-liter) unit whose maximum output reached 425 horsepower.
The small-block engine, however, offered the perfect balance between a grocery-getter attitude and a small rocket on wheels, so in theory, it was capable of delivering a decent amount of adrenaline behind the wheel while still remaining rather economical.
The same engine is also sleeping under the hood of this 1964 Impala, though at this point, it looks like plenty of fixes are urgently needed. In other words, the engine is indeed there, but it misses some parts, and a rebuild would be required to get it up and running.
The Impala is a project in absolutely all regards, and its condition is rough, to say the least.
There are parts that will need particular attention, such as the floor pans, but according to eBay seller rustygold615, the car continues to be complete, with nothing big missing. This is a dream come true for Impala fans in the restoration business, but as said, the 2-door hardtop is going to require plenty of fixes anyway.
Now, about the little surprise that you’ll find inside.
This Chevrolet Impala hides the typical SS tags inside, but before you put your party hat on, it is worth knowing this isn’t a genuine Super Sport. It does come with an SS interior, but the car has apparently been upgraded with the Super Sport treatment at some point during its life.
The bidding for this 1964 Impala has already started, but at this point, the top offer is just shy of $4,000. On the other hand, given the car is being sold without a reserve, the Impala will certainly have a new home when the auction comes to an end.
The same engine is also sleeping under the hood of this 1964 Impala, though at this point, it looks like plenty of fixes are urgently needed. In other words, the engine is indeed there, but it misses some parts, and a rebuild would be required to get it up and running.
The Impala is a project in absolutely all regards, and its condition is rough, to say the least.
There are parts that will need particular attention, such as the floor pans, but according to eBay seller rustygold615, the car continues to be complete, with nothing big missing. This is a dream come true for Impala fans in the restoration business, but as said, the 2-door hardtop is going to require plenty of fixes anyway.
Now, about the little surprise that you’ll find inside.
This Chevrolet Impala hides the typical SS tags inside, but before you put your party hat on, it is worth knowing this isn’t a genuine Super Sport. It does come with an SS interior, but the car has apparently been upgraded with the Super Sport treatment at some point during its life.
The bidding for this 1964 Impala has already started, but at this point, the top offer is just shy of $4,000. On the other hand, given the car is being sold without a reserve, the Impala will certainly have a new home when the auction comes to an end.