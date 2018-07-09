Last Block 4 Falcon Rocket Launches New Cargo to ISS

Thief Ignores Homeowner’s Audi, Steals Garbage Bins Instead

Homeowner Mark Watson is sick of bad behavior in his community, so he’s offering a reward to anyone who can help him identify a thief that struck at his home last week. 46 photos



The dad of one says this is the second incident in 2 years he has had to deal with. He lives in Suffolk Drive, Blackpole, and last year, his home was burglarized. This most recent incident is a trifle compared to that, but this kind of criminal behavior still infuriates him.



He posted the video on YouTube, offering anyone who can offer information to identify the thief a £10 reward. That’s pretty much pocket change, but it goes with the damage caused by the thief: each bin cost the city about £15. So there’s that.



Hilariously, the thief didn’t even glance at the Audi or even consider



“It’s comical, they have no value whatsoever and one of the bins was empty, I just think he’s a mindless idiot but he’s so blatant,” he says.



“I can only think he doesn’t have any bins himself. I don’t recognize the man and have never seen him around before. But this area has really suffered recently from anti-social behavior and people have been running round wild,” Watson adds.



He reported the bins stolen to the police and there is actually a line where you can call to offer tips, if you have any. Watson says police informed him the garbage was dumped nearby, so his guess that the thief took them because he had none must be accurate.



